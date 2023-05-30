Woman Charged in Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model's Death Out of Jail on Bond

A Florida woman charged in an illegal procedure that killed a popular Kim Kardashian-lookalike is out of jail on bond.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez, 50, appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

San Mateo County prosecutors accuse Gomez of flying to Burlingame in April to perform an illegal silicone injection for Christina Gourkani. The model died hours later.

Gourkani, a 34-year-old Antioch native, boasted thousands of followers on social media and was known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A judge on Tuesday heard arguments from attorneys as well as testimony from Gourkani's father, who asked a judge not to lower Gomez's bail. The judge eventually denied the motion, keeping her bail at $200,000 before Gomez's son was able to post bond for her.

Her release comes with several conditions: Gomez was ordered to surrender her U.S. and Colombian passports to law enforcement. She must remain in California at all times, must not perform any medical or cosmetic procedures, or possess any instruments for performing those procedures. She also waives her 4th Amendment right and is subject to search and seizure, including electronic devices, by law enforcement.

Gomez will be back in court June 7 to enter a plea, and to determine whether she can retain her current defense attorneys.