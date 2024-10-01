October deals: Big savings make a splash during ‘Kids Free San Diego'

What to Know Kids Free San Diego

The program invites kids to "eat, stay, and play for free" throughout October

Several hotels, attractions, museums, animal parks, and restaurants are participating

SAN DIEGO IS SERIOUSLY SIZABLE, which means that swiveling our head in every direction, to make sure we've discovered and experienced every thought-provoking painting, cute baby animal, lovely overnight stay, and yummy seafood meal. As with all large cities that are dedicated to an enduring and inspiring vibrancy, San Diego offers oodles of delightful diversions, and finding ways to easily connect with those cool things is essential. That could be one of many reasons that Kids Free San Diego, the popular (like, really popular) program that gives youngsters the chance to enjoy a bevy of freebies and discounts. "All October long, kids eat, stay, and play for free, while parents enjoy great deals and big-time savings on attractions, museums, meals, and more."

THE 2024 PARTICIPANT ROSTER? It's robust, as it has been in years gone by. The San Diego Bay Mission Resort, the Catamaran Resort & Spa, and several other stay-over spots are on the list, while rides with The Gondola Company, free entry at the Museum of Making Music, and a pay-nothing visit to the Fleet Science Center are on the list, too. And the "Kids Go Free at the San Diego Zoo" offer is always popular, as you might expect. Just pore over the details, asterisks, and must-knows of the destinations you and your family want to check out, then plan your adventure to America's Finest City during one of the calendar's finest and fall-iest months.