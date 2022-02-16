Kennedy Compound Vandalized by Man Claiming to Be Part of Family

A New York man who claimed to be a member of the Kennedy family is facing a vandalism charge after he was caught spray painting a driveway at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport on Tuesday night.

Barnstable police said they received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Hyannisport, home of the Kennedy compound, is a small village in Barnstable.

The reporting party told police the suspicious vehicle was owned by a man who had been appearing in the Hyannisport area since early June, claiming to be a Kennedy relative.

On Thanksgiving, he reportedly appeared at the Kennedy compound and was asked to leave. He did so, but not before leaving a box that he claimed included DNA evidence showing he is related to the Kennedys.

As the officer was investigating the suspicious vehicle on Tuesday night, they saw a male subject kneeling in a driveway holding a can of red spray paint in each hand. The man was actively spray painting the driveway.

When asked by police what he was doing, the man responded, "I am family." He began talking about how he is related to the Kennedys but they refuse to acknowledge him. He said he spray painted the driveway "because they need to know the truth about me."



The man, 32-year-old Anthony Putnam, of Saratoga Springs, New York, was arrested for injury to real and personal property. No information on his bail was immediately available.