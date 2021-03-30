news

Man Arrested for Trespassing at Kendall Jenner's Van Nuys Home

"We're told Kendall was home at the time, in a safe location -- and her security was alerted and tracking the man's movements -- but the guy stripped off his clothes in an attempt to get in her pool,'' TMZ reported.

By City News Service

A man who allegedly trespassed at Kendall Jenner's home in Van Nuys over the weekend was arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Shaquan King, 27, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Sunday and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to TMZ.com, the suspect "made his way onto Kendall's L.A. property ... and began to knock on windows while yelling her name.''

beauty 18 hours ago

HipDot Cosmetics Teams Up With Hello Kitty for 4-Product Collection

investing 19 hours ago

How Much You Need to Save Per Month to Retire at 45 With $35,000 in Passive Income

Business 20 hours ago

Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen April 16 With New ‘Secret Life of Pets' Ride

"We're told Kendall was home at the time, in a safe location -- and her security was alerted and tracking the man's movements -- but the guy stripped off his clothes in an attempt to get in her pool,'' TMZ reported.

"Our sources say he was detained by the security guards until cops showed up and arrested him for misdemeanor trespassing. We're told he never made any contact with Kendall, and after spending six hours behind bars ... he was released due to COVID protocols at the jail.''

Jenner's attorneys went to court on Monday to obtain a temporary restraining order against a different man, TMZ reported. That man was in a mental health facility last week and told police he planned to shoot Kendall and then himself, TMZ reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

newsKendall Jenner
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us