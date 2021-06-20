Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Relationship With Devin Booker for the First Time

Kendall Jenner certainly has a type.

In a revealing moment during Sunday night's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion part two on June 20, Kendall Jenner clapped back at assumptions that she only dates basketball players — and explained why her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker is different.

"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," she quipped. "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."

Jenner officially confirmed for the first time that she's serious about the Phoenix Suns player: "He's my boyfriend," the model said with a smile.

Yet Jenner has kept her relationship with Booker purposefully out of the "KUWTK" spotlight, as with all her past exes. "I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," Jenner revealed about her private love life.

"No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age," Jenner continued. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."

"KUWTK" executive producer Farnaz Farjam previously opened up about Jenner's "rule" while filming.

"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show," Farjam told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast in June 2021. "Because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

Jenner and Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 13.

During the reunion, Jenner also called out rumors of the Kardashian-Jenner women ruining men post-break-up. "What I don't like about the narrative is that the blame is on us," Jenner stated. "The men need to take that responsibility...It's almost, like, offensive."

Looks like there's no Kardashians kurse here.

