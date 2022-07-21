KCON LA Adds ‘Stray Kids' and ‘P1Harmony' to Finalize the Official 2022 Lineup

After moving to a virtual celebration due to the pandemic, KCON is back in person and just released new additions to the final line up.

By Destiny De La Cueva

A general atmosphere shot at the Photo Op at KCON 2018 LA at Los Angeles.
Getty

Get excited K Pop fans, because KCON LA is back.

KCON LA has been virtual since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but returns as an in-person event. The convention is set for Aug. 19-21 and will take place at the Crypto.com arena and the LA Convention Center.

Final additions to the official lineup were just announced.

The complete lineup features ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, INI, Kep1er, LIGHTSUM, and Stray Kids performing on Day 1, and JO1, LOONA, NCT, DREAM, NMIXX, P1Harmony, STAYC, The Boyz, TO1, and WJSN will be performing on Day 2.

During the pandemic, the festival decided to go virtual with their event "KCON:TACT." This year's event will be including some of the same virtual elements and will be operating as a hybrid festival.

The three-day festival will feature live performances and meet and greets with the performers. There will also be Korean food, beauty products, and group merch, interactive panels, and more.

The lineup comes as the festival is gearing up to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

KCON LA started in 2012 and was expanded to New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Abu Dabi. The convention is a celebration of Korean culture and music.

For more information about tickets or the event, visit here.

