Kamala Harris to accept Democratic nomination on Day 4 of DNC. Here's who else is speaking

  • Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination for president on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the party's nomination for vice president in Chicago on Wednesday.
  • Harris and Walz will face Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio in November's election.
  • The convention's third night featured speeches by Oprah Winfrey, former President Bill Clinton, and poet Amanda Gorman.
Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president in a speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday in Chicago.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted the party's nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

That session also featured remarks by media icon Oprah Winfrey, former President Bill Clinton and poet Amanda Gorman.

Here's who else is expected to speak — and perform — on the final night of the DNC.

DNC Day 4 Lineup

Members of Congress

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.
Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.
Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.
Fmr. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
Fmr. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

Senators

Sen. Alex Padilla, Calif.
Sen. Bob Casey, Penn.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisc.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass.
Sen. Mark Kelly, Ariz.

Governors

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

Performers

The Chicks
Pink

