San Jose

Juvenile Struck, Killed by Truck Being Unloaded From Car Carrier in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A juvenile died Wednesday after she was hit by a truck that was being unloaded from a car carrier, San Jose police said.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. along the 3600 block of Monterey Highway, according to police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the driver was attempting to move the truck off the carrier when the juvenile, identified only as a female, jumped on the carrier right in front of the truck. The truck rolled forward and hit the juvenile.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver is cooperating with authorities, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

