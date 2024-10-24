Washington

Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say

The incident occurred in Fall City, about 25 miles east of Seattle, and a suspect was in custody, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

Five people, including three children, were killed Monday in a Washington state shooting, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Deputies responded shortly before 5 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home in the Lake Alice Road neighborhood in Fall City, about 25 miles east of Seattle, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said three children and two adults were killed. A juvenile suspect was in custody. It was unclear what relationship, if any, there was between the suspect and the victims, the sheriff's office said.

Police cars are shown in Fall City, Washington.
Investigators say multiple school-age children involved in shooting in Fall City, Wash. (KING)
A person in their mid-teens, the sheriff's office said, was hospitalized.

The suspect was expected to be booked into jail later on Monday. The juvenile could face charges of first-degree or second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office also said there was no known history of prior police activity at the residence where the shooting occurred.

Snoqualmie Valley School District Superintendent Dan Schlotfeldt said in a statement that the children involved did not attend the district’s schools but that counselors and support staff would be available to those who need them.

“We recognize that events like this can affect all of us, including our students,” he said.

