Justin Fields dislocated his thumb, popped it back in and tried to play against the Vikings on Sunday, according to a report from Jay Glazer.

Breaking: Bears QB Justin Fields dislocated his thumb today, popped it back in and he tried to play but was unable to grip ball. X-rays were negative but because of dislocation will need MRI tomorrow to find out full severity of damage @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 15, 2023

Unfortunately, Fields couldn't grip the ball, so he couldn't return to the game. Initial X-Rays were negative and an MRI is on deck to determine the severity of the injury.

Tyson Bagent replaced Fields in Sunday's game. He completed 10-of-14 passes for 83 yards. He scored a one-yard touchdown by way of a quarterback snack, putting the Bears within one score. Not before, however, he endured a strip sack taken back to the endzone by Jordan Hicks on his first drive.

Bagent then threw a late interception while trying to connect with DJ Moore near the endzone. The Bears dropped their fifth loss of the season --- their second in the the division.

Fields finished with 58 passing yards and 46 rushing yards. He threw one interception and was sacked four times for 18 yards.

It's unknown if Fields will be available for the team's next game against the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday. That answer will come this week. If not, it's Bagent's game to lead.