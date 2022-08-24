Jury Gives a $26 Million Verdict for a Former Pasadena USD Student Who Was Assaulted

An LA County Superior Court jury delivered a $26 million verdict for a former Pasadena Unified School District special education student who was sexually assaulted by three male classmates.

The 11-year-old was a student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy during the 2015-2016 school year. The incident took place on May 17, 2016 when a teacher's aide left the student unsupervised.

Three male classmates dragged the student behind a school building and sexually assaulted her.

Even after evidence was presented that supported the fact that an assault took place the Pasadena Unified School District denied the attack, according to a statement from the student's attorneys.

As a result of the assault the student was institutionalized.

During the trial the defense denied that the student suffered due to the way the district handled the incident and continued to deny that an assault took place.

A jury disagreed and awarded the student with $12,500,00 for her past pain and suffering and $13,500,000 for her future pain and suffering.

"This verdict demonstrates that all children, regardless of their disabilities, deserve to be protected," said trial counsel David Rudorfer in a statement.

NBCLA has reached out to the school district for comment on the verdict.