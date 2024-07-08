Map: See where July's largest wildfires are burning in California

California continues to experience high wildfire activity this summer with temperatures slated to remain above normal this week in parts of the fire-prone state.

As of Monday, Cal Fire reported six fires burning at over 1,000 acres, including a 14,000-acre Fresno-area fire and a new fire in Santa Barbara County estimated at over 20,000 acres.

This year, Cal Fire has reported 3,422 wildfires at 169,516 acres — a staggering jump from the same period last year in which the department reported 2,916 wildfires at 9,226 acres.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here’s a look at the six largest fires currently burning in the state.

Lake Fire: Santa Barbara County

Estimated Monday at 20,320 acres, the Lake Fire began Friday afternoon. The fire is located on Santa Lucia Road near Zaca Lake, and is currently at 8% containment.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has damaged one structure and injured one person. As of Sunday, evacuation orders for four areas surrounding the fire have been issued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Basin Fire: Fresno County

The Basin Fire started on the morning of June 26 and is currently estimated at about 14,027 acres. Cal Fire reports that the fire has been 60% contained as of Monday. Its cause is still under investigation.

North Fire: Modoc County

The North Fire began on Sunday in Northeast California, near Highway 395. The fire is currently estimated at 4,380 acres.

Thompson Fire: Butte County

Beginning on July 2 near Oroville in Butte County, the Thompson fire is currently estimated at 3,789 acres and is 98% contained.

Shelly Fire: Siskiyou County

The Shelly Fire in Siskiyou County at the northern edge of California, is currently estimated at 3,380 acres. The fire started on Wednesday afternoon and its cause is still under investigation.

McCain Fire: San Diego County

Estimated at 1,595 acres, the McCain Fire — located along Interstate 8 westbound at McCain Valley Road — is 95% contained as of Monday. Cal Fire reports that there has been one confirmed injury associated with the fire.