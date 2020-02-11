gig economy

Judge Stalls Uber, Postmates Challenge to California Job Law

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A federal judge is refusing to exempt ride-hailing company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates from a broad new California labor law while she considers their lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee on Monday denied the San Francisco companies' request for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the law. It aims to give wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.

The companies say the law that took effect last month violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. It created the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Coronavirus Storytellers Challenge China’s Official Narrative

Harvey Weinstein 44 mins ago

Defense Rests Without Weinstein Testifying at Rape Trial

Uber is considering an appeal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gig economyUberLawsuitPostmatescalifornia law
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us