Judge Rejects Michael Flynn’s Attacks on the FBI, Accuses His Lawyers of Plagiarism

A federal judge Monday rejected Michael Flynn's argument that he was targeted by politically motivated federal agents, setting a sentencing date of next month for President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, who has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents.

Flynn’s attorneys filed court papers in August accusing prosecutors of suppressing exculpatory evidence and alleging that he was targeted by federal investigators for “concocted and political purposes.” Flynn's defense team argued that he was coerced into pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, NBC News reports.

But in a 92-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled against Flynn, offering a point by point rebuttal of his arguments to force prosecutors to release more documents.

"The court summarily disposes of Mr. Flynn’s arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements and that the government pressured him to enter a guilty plea," Sullivan wrote. "The record proves otherwise."

Sullivan also cited "ethical concerns" in Flynn's brief, saying his legal team "lifted verbatim portions from a source without attribution."

