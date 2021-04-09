Los Angeles County

Judge Halts Tejon Ranch Development, Citing Wildfire Risk

The Centennial development has faced significant opposition since it was proposed by Tejon Ranch Co. in 1999.

By Associated Press

Threatening clouds are seen at sunrise on Tejon Ranch near Gorman, Calif.
AP

A long-running plan to build a community of 19,000 homes on vast Tejon Ranch north of Los Angeles has been halted by a judge who cited high wildfire risk.

Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff on Tuesday rejected Los Angeles County’s approval of the developer’s environmental impact report, effectively blocking construction.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The judge cited aspects of the environmental review concerning fire danger and additional greenhouse gases generated by vehicles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 9 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Medical Examiner Blames Police Pressure for Floyd's Death

British Royal Family 11 hours ago

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 99

The ruling does not kill the project on the southern flanks of the Tehachapi Mountains near the Kern County border, the newspaper said, but it does threaten to delay it significantly.

The Center for Biological Diversity, one of the project's most vocal opponents, hailed the judge's decision.

“The science is clear that developments like Centennial will literally be built to burn, and our elected officials can’t continue to downplay these risks through inaccurate environmental reviews," said J.P. Rose, an attorney for the environmental group, in a statement Thursday.

The project’s developer said the ruling would merely delay construction.

“Environmental impact reports are extremely lengthy, complex documents and it’s difficult to get everything perfect the first time out,” Barry Zoeller, senior vice president at Tejon Ranch Co., said in a statement. “With the judge’s direction,” he added, the company intends to work with Los Angeles County to address what he described as “a few remaining issues.”

The Centennial development has faced significant opposition since it was proposed by Tejon Ranch Co. in 1999.

Opponents cite impacts on plant and animal habitats, earthquake and wildfire hazards, traffic congestion and pollution, among others.

Advocates say Centennial would bring housing, jobs and revenues to the county, as well as needed infrastructure in the region 70 miles (112. kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles CountyCaliforniaWildfiresdevelopment
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us