NBA

Jrue Holiday Ruled Out Against Nets After Heel Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled Jrue Holiday out for the rest of the NBA season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday left the defending champions’ season opener Tuesday night with a bruised right heel.

Holiday had scored 12 points before leaving in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s game with the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks announced he wouldn't return to the game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

George Hill replaced Holiday in the lineup to open the second half.

Holiday played 18 minutes and shot 5 of 7 from the floor to help the Bucks take a 66-59 halftime lead.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 17 hours ago

Jan. 6 Panel Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt

Covid-19 Vaccine 11 hours ago

FDA Expected to OK Mix-And-Match COVID Booster Shots

The Bucks already are playing without guard Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and forwards Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye (calf). DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle during the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat last season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBAMilwaukee BucksBrooklyn NetsJrue Holiday
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us