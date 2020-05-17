Joshua Tree Reopens, Though Many Campsites Still Closed

Joshua Tree National Park reopened to the public Sunday, though many of its campsites remain closed.

Roads, parking lots, trails, most restroom facilities and family campsites can now be accessed by visitors, according to the park's website.

While entrance stations will be staffed, fees will not be collected, park officials said.

The visitor center and group campsites -- which accommodate more people than the family campsites -- remained closed.

Additionally, all programs and permits for special use activities through May 31 have been canceled.

Joshua Tree park closed April 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and park officials said they will take a "phased approach" in reopening the park.