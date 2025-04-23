What to Know A massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has burned thousands of acres, forced thousands of evacuations and closed several roads.

The fire began shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township, Ocean County.

The fire spread to Lacey Township and Ocean Township, sending massive plumes of white smoke into the air.

As of Wednesday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m., the "Jones Road Wildfire" burned 12,000 acres, threatens 20 structures, had forced evacuations in Ocean and Lacey townships, caused thousands of power outages, and shut down multiple roadways, including a stretch of the Garden State Parkway, leading to a traffic nightmare.

Officials said evacuations have been lifted for the 5,000 Lacey and Ocean Townships residents.

Multiple resources were deployed to fight the fire, including local, county and state fire services. No injuries have been reported. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 35% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

During a late Wednesday morning press conference, New Jersey's Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said the fire could end up being the largest in the state in the past 20 years.

A wildfire that officials say could end up being the largest in New Jersey in the past 20 years continues to burn in Ocean County. Follow along for live updates.

Léelo en español aquí.