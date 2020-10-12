Johnson & Johnson Pauses Clinical Trials for a COVID-19 Vaccine Over Patient Illness

Johnson & Johnson has paused its clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine following a patient illness, just weeks after it announced it was in its final stage.

A pause is not entirely unexpected in vaccine trials.

When another vaccine trial was temporarily stopped last month, experts hailed the move, pointing to it as an example of the scientific rigor that is being maintained despite the understandably intense public interest for a Covid-19 vaccine.

After the CDC released an update stating that the coronavirus can spread by airborne transmission, many Americans are wondering what else they can do to keep safe. Jose-Luis Jimenez, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, explains what this new guidance means and how it should change your behavior this winter.

