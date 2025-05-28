Johnny Wactor's fellow bartender sues downtown LA restaurant

The fellow bartender who accompanied former "General Hospital'' actor Johnny Wactor the night he was shot to death as thieves tried to steal his parked car's catalytic converter Tuesday sued the downtown bar/restaurant where they worked for allegedly failing to provide her a safe place to work and park.

The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the owners of the Level 8 bar on Figueroa Street. Doe, who seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, also maintains that the bar owners never offered condolences to Wactor's family or inquired how she was doing, but instead partied at the establishment the next night while the remaining staff waited on them until closing time.

"Under these circumstances, plaintiff could no longer continue to work there and was forced to quit,'' the suit states.

A Level 8 representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The suit identifies Level 8's owners as Mark and Jonathan Houston, but the suit was filed against their two companies, Level 8 Fig LLC and DTLA Hospitality LLC.

Doe says she was selected for the Level 8 bartending job from among thousands of applicants in August 2023. About a week after being offered safe parking at the nearby Circa apartment building, she and other employees were told to park in a public facility or on the street, the suit states.

Not long after Level 8 opened in September 2023, a young employee was mugged while walking to her car after a shift, according to the lawsuit. By May 2024, Doe had spent $3,000 of her own money on parking and was never reimbursed, the suit states.

After the mugging, management recommended employees begin a buddy system when walking to their cars after work, but didn't advise on how it should be implemented, according to the lawsuit.

"Employees were apparently expected to figure out their own safety measures,'' the suit states while also noting that the mugging victim quit.

After Level 8 management told Doe and other employees that the bar owners were "coming down on them'' for repeatedly raising concerns about parking, the plaintiff and her colleagues feared retaliation, and Doe did her best to take her own precautions, the suit states, adding that Doe believes the Level 8 owners breached an oral contract and committed fraud by not providing employees with safe parking.

Doe has suffered financial losses and emotional distress as a result of her forced resignation out of concern for her future safety if she continued working at Level 8, the suit states.

Wactor, 37, was shot about 3:30 a.m. on May 25, 2024, while walking with Doe toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. Of the four men arrested in connection with Wactor's killing, two have been sentenced for lesser crimes while two others await trial on murder and other charges.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital'' from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld,'' "The OA,'' "NCIS,'' "Station 19,'' "Criminal Minds'' and "Hollywood Girl.''