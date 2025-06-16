Fourth of July

Joey Chestnut returning to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after 1-year absence

The 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion was banned from the 2024 competition due to a partnership with Impossible Foods.

By Max Molski

Chestnut
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Joey Chestnut is back for his crown.

The competitive eating star announced he is returning to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this Fourth of July after missing out on last year's event.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut shared on social media. "This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion was banned from the 2024 competition due to a partnership with Impossible Foods, a plant-based rival of Nathan's. Chestnut says he was able to find "common ground" with Nathan's, allowing him to participate in this year's event.

Chestnut did get to battle a longtime rival in a different hot dog eating showdown despite not competing in the Nathan's contest last summer.

The 41-year-old Chestnut took down Takeru Kobayashi in a Netflix contest dubbed "Unfinished Beef" in September.

U.S. & World

Museums 16 mins ago

Tourist falls on and destroys crystal Van Gogh chair in viral museum mishap

Animals and Wildlife 2 hours ago

‘Damn! That is an alligator!' Gator spotted roaming outside Virginia motel

Major League Eating announced Tuesday that Joey Chestnut will not compete in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut holds the world hot dog eating record, scarfing down 83 dogs and buns in 10 minutes during the Netflix competition against Kobayashi. His previous record was 76, which he set at the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Patrick Bertoletti won the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Chestnut's absence with 58 dogs and buns.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us