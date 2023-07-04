San Jose product Joey ‘Jaws' Chestnut easily wins 16th hot dog eating title

After a two-hour weather delay, Joey Chestnut downed 62 hot dogs and buns on Tuesday to capture his 16th Mustard Yellow Belt at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

It was the second straight year Chestnut finished in the 60s in the 10-minute contest, far short of his record of 76. Last year, he totaled 63.

Tuesday's second-place finisher was not close with 49 hot dogs and buns consumed.

The greatest hot dog eater of all time defends his title at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, winning his 15th championship.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In the women's contest, Miki Sudo, 38, won her ninth title with 39.5 hot dogs eaten. She holds the women's record with 48.5 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes.

Nicknamed "Jaws," Chestnut holds the world record for most franks and buns consumed in 10 minutes with 76, set in 2021. He also holds 54 other competitive eating records, including chicken wings (182 in 30 minutes), tacos (54 in 10 minutes) and pulled pork sandwiches (45 in 10 minutes), according to Major League Eating.

Chestnut, 39, who resides in Indiana, has now won the Mustard Belt 16 times in the past 17 years, his only loss since 2007 coming against San Jose native Matt Stonie in 2015.

Chestnut was a student at San Jose State University when he started in competitive eating in 2005. Two years later, he began his historic Nathan's Famous hot dog run with a victory over then-five-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi.