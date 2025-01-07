Jimmy Carter
Live updates: Former President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at the US Capitol

On Thursday, Carter's body will be flown back to Plains, Georgia, for an event at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for decades, followed by his burial in a private service

  • The 39th president died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.
  • The longest-lived U.S. president, Jimmy Carter was remembered for his commitment to humanitarian causes, which continued long after his time in the White House.
  • Since Saturday, thousands of Americans have visited the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where his body was lying in repose.
  • On Tuesday, his casket was transported to Washington, D.C., for continuation of the multi-day state funeral.
  • His remains were taken in a horse-drawn carriage to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda.
  • Visitors will be able to pay their respects as he remains under the watch of a military guard of honor.
Jimmy Carter
