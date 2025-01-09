Jimmy Carter's funeral is Thursday. Here's what to know and where to watch

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, will be laid to rest Thursday following his death on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Carter's state funeral began Saturday morning at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. After lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center, Carter's remains were was transported to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Carter continued to lie in state Wednesday with a military guard of honor, with members of the public able to visit to pay their respects.

So, what time is Carter's funeral service and where will it be televised and streamed? Here's everything to know:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

When is Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Carter's funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9. Funeral services for the 39th president had commenced on Saturday, Jan. 4.

What time is Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Carter's national funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral will begin with a brief arrival ceremony at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by the full service at 10 a.m.

Carter will gradually be transported to Plains, Georgia, where a private funeral service will be held at 3:45 p.m. ET. Afterward, he and his family will move to the Carter residence for a private interment at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Where is Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Carter's national funeral service in the morning will be held at the Washington National Cathedral. His private funeral service will be in Plains, Georgia, his hometown.

Where to watch Jimmy Carter's funeral on TV

Carter's funeral will be broadcast on "TODAY" and NBC News.

Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt will anchor NBC News’ coverage with Craig Melvin reporting live from the funeral ground. "TODAY" will start coverage at 9 a.m. ET and continue throughout the service.

NBC News' coverage can be found on your local NBC channel.

Where to stream Jimmy Carter's funeral online

Carter's funeral will be available to stream on NBC.com or the NBC mobile app upon logging in with a TV provider.

NBC News NOW’s live coverage will also be on YouTube.

What is Jimmy Carter's funeral schedule?

Here's the breakdown of Carter's funeral schedule on Thursday (all times ET):

7 a.m.: Lying in state concludes.

Lying in state concludes. 9 a.m.: Departure ceremony from U.S. Capitol.

Departure ceremony from U.S. Capitol. 9:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Washington National Cathedral.

Motorcade leaves for Washington National Cathedral. 9:30 a.m.: Carter, family members arrive at Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, family members arrive at Washington National Cathedral. 10 a.m.: National funeral service.

National funeral service. 11 a.m.: Departure from Washington National Cathedral.

Departure from Washington National Cathedral. 11:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Motorcade leaves for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. 11:45 a.m.: Carter, family members reach Joint Base Andrews, board Special Air Mission 39.

Carter, family members reach Joint Base Andrews, board Special Air Mission 39. 12:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 leaves for Lawson Army Airfield in Fort Moore, Georgia.

Special Air Mission 39 leaves for Lawson Army Airfield in Fort Moore, Georgia. 2 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives, and Carter’s remains are moved to the hearse.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives, and Carter’s remains are moved to the hearse. 2:30 p.m.: Motorcade departs for Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

Motorcade departs for Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. 3:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Arrival ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church. 3:45 p.m.: Private funeral service.

Private funeral service. 4:30 p.m.: Departure from Maranatha Baptist Church.

Departure from Maranatha Baptist Church. 4:45 p.m.: Carter, family members travel by motorcade through downtown Plains. Members of the public may line the motorcade route to pay respects.

Carter, family members travel by motorcade through downtown Plains. Members of the public may line the motorcade route to pay respects. 5:20 p.m.: Motorcade arrives at Carter's residence for a private interment. The U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover to honor Carter’s naval service and time as commander-in-chief before the interment.

As the nation mourns the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, the United States Postal Service will halt operations for the national day of observance.