What was Jimmy Carter's connection to craft beer? Brewers credit former president for industry's success

While we're honoring our nation's 39th president, beer lovers can raise a glass to him as well.

Many people might not know that Jimmy Carter is a huge reason why the national craft beer scene is bustling.

Boston Beer Company today is valued at $3.4 billion. And its owner Jim Koch credits all of his success to Carter.

For those who don't know, Boston Beer Company, maybe you've heard of Sam Adams. The iconic Boston lager is what put the microbrewery on the map when Koch -- a sixth generation brewer -- started his empire in 1984.

The San Diego Reader says Koch thanks Carter for helping him become a major organizer of the American craft beer movement. This was after Carter signed a bill in 1978 allowing individuals to brew for personal enjoyment.

"Essentially, it lifted regulations imposed by Prohibition laws over 50 years previous," the American Homebrewers Association wrote in its Carter remembrance Sunday night.

"Some states were quick to adopt federal legalization as their state’s policy on home beermaking, while others developed their own language," the message continued. "It wasn’t until 2013 — nearly 100 years after Prohibition made homebrewing illegal — that making beer at home became legal in all 50 states, with Mississippi and Alabama both establishing homebrew legality in that year. ...

"Cheers, and thank you to an American homebrew hero, President Jimmy Carter," the note concluded. "His legacy will live on in every batch of beer brewed."