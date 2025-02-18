JFK Presidential Library in Boston closed ‘until further notice'

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston was temporarily closed on Tuesday, with no anticipated date for it to reopen or explanation why.

A message was posted to social media and on a banner atop the library's website: "The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is temporarily closed until further notice."

A sign at the facility reads, "Due to the executive order, the JFK Library will be closed until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear what executive order the sign was referring to, or who posted it.

The library hasn't shared more information on the closure. NBC10 Boston has reached out to library staff and the National Archives for more.

People trying to visit the library were being turned away Tuesday afternoon.

"That was a bit of a surprise for us," said a woman visiting from London who was turned away by a security guard. She called the development "a bit of a shock."

Journalist Jack Schlossberg, a grandson of Kennedy's, said on social media that the closure was connected to President Donald Trump's order for all federal agencies to let go probationary staff members — ones who have been in their role for one or two years and whose civil service protections haven't kicked in — though that has not been confirmed.

Schlossberg said he'd worked with the library's "staff for decades and they are truly amazing."

The nine-story I.M. Pei-designed tower on the shore of Boston Harbor has been an iconic part of the Boston skyline since it opened in 1979. It hosts major events, including the presentation of the Profiles in Courage awards.

In 2022, then-President Joe Biden announced there that he was reigniting his "cancer moonshot," an attempt to end the disease.