Robbers scurry after SoCal jewelry store worker shoots at them

A Manhattan Beach jewelry store employee shot at and scared off a group of thieves Saturday afternoon.

The robbery was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at Prestige Jewelers, at 3001 N. Sepulveda Blvd., according to a Manhattan Beach Police Department press statement. The thieves smashed display cases and grabbed merchandise until the employee fired.

The suspects wore hoodies and wielded hammers during the robbery, police said. Some jewelry was taken.

When the employee fired a shot in their direction, the suspects fled the store and got into awaiting vehicles that were last seen southbound on Sepulveda Boulevard, police said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No employees were injured, police said. It was unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Officers from the Gardena and El Segundo police departments helped Manhattan Beach officers respond to the robbery.

“In a time when the community is grieving the loss of one of our own heroes, our number-one priority remains steadfast in keeping the entire city of Manhattan Beach safe,” said Mayor Richard Montgomery. “We are grateful for the assistance from the Gardena and El Segundo police departments, who have stepped up to assist our police department to apprehend the offenders involved in this crime.”

The robbery comes three days after Manhattan Beach police Officer Chad Swanson was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway on his way to work.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, took video or photographs or has information was urged to contact Detective Hartnell at 310-802-5127 or the MBPD Tip Line at 310-802-5171.