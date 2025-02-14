There's never a dull moment in the Howell household with 8-year-old Maisley's hilarious renditions of the Bible.

Maisley attends a private school in Tennessee where they have daily Bible lessons. She then goes home and tells her mom all about what she learned, but with her own spin.

One storyline in particular, the birth of Jesus, has gone viral on social media because of Maisley's take on a conversation between Mary and Joseph.

“And Mary said, ‘Woo, somebody give me a cold rag,’” Maisley says in a December 2024 Instagram video while reading a book. “And Joseph said, ‘Push, girl, you’re fine!’”

Her mom, Micah Howell, then bursts out in laughter behind the camera.

“Did Joseph say that?” Howell asks, and Maisley replies, “Yes,” with a giant grin.

“Never a dull moment with this child of mine! The birth of Jesus told a little differently,” reads the caption on the video.

Howell tells TODAY.com that Maisley “keeps me on my toes.”

She says Maisley has never been in a delivery room so believes she came up with the “push girl, you’re fine” comment from living on a farm.

“With the livestock, she’s been around those types of births,” the mom says, adding that they have welcomed new colts and calfs over the years. “That’s the only thing I can think of because she’s never in her life been in a delivery room.”

Howell says the video was actually taken two years ago but she decided to post it again after her friends begged her to share it widely. This time, it went viral with more than 6K people leaving comments on the post.

“I have actually received so much joy just reading the comments,” Howell says. “Joseph would probably be knocked out if he said, ‘Push, girl, you’re fine.’ What in the world.”

Comments people left include:

“Babygirl has given us instructions for 2025: ‘Push girl, your fine’”

“’Push, girl. You’re fine.’ Fallopians 12:25”

“Did Joseph ever see another day on Earth after that one?”

In another video, Maisley tells the story of Jesus and the “beggard.”

“OK friends, we’re gonna talk about the beggard. ‘And Jesus said, ‘Boy, please, get a job,’” Maisley says to her dolls, cracking herself up.

Howell says her daughter “took it way out of context” but gets “tickled” by her stories. “I was I like, ‘That’s not how that story went.’”

“She’s so full of life,” Howell says. “And as a mom, that’s what you want, is your kids to feel loved and know that they’re loved, to have true joy, and everything else is just a bonus.”

