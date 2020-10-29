Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Suing Liberty University After His Forced Resignation Over Sex Scandal

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced Thursday that he's filing a lawsuit against the evangelical school founded by his father, NBC News reported.

Falwell, who had led Liberty University for 13 years before he resigned under pressure in late August amid a series of embarrassing scandals, said he filed a complaint in state court in Lynchburg, Virginia, claiming that the school wrongly damaged his reputation.

"We attempted to meet several times with the Liberty University Board of Trustees Executive Committee but were unsuccessful in doing so. Thus, we were forced to seek remedy for Mr. Falwell's ongoing injuries and damage to his reputation through the Court," Falwell's lawyer Robert Raskopf said in a statement.

Falwell fell out of favor at Liberty after a former hotel pool attendant-turned-business partner, Giancarlo Granda, 29, told Reuters in an August interview that he carried on an affair with Falwell's wife, Becki, beginning in 2012, when he was 20, and lasting until 2018.

