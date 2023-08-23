Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect nicknamed ‘Shield Grampy' arrested by FBI

A Capitol rioter known to online sleuths as "Shield Grampy" — a reference to his age and his use of a police shield during the battle at the lower west tunnel on Jan. 6 — has been arrested by the FBI, according to court documents.

Anthony Mastanduno, who was no. 397 on the FBI's Capitol Violence website, was charged with a variety of federal crimes, including assaulting law enforcement. The FBI said he used a stolen police shield to assault officers as well as a baton and a blue pole.

The FBI found Mastanduno's publicly accessible Facebook page included an image of the "Trump 2020 Keep America Great!" hat that he appears to have worn to the Capitol, which included a patch on the bill "containing half of an American flag and half of the Marines insignia."

After contacting Mastanduno's employer, the FBI said, they learned he'd been absent from work on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

