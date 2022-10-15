california lottery

Jackpot! Mega Millions Ticket Worth $247 Million Sold in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Mega Millions

Check your tickets!

One lucky Mega Millions ticketholder in San Jose struck it rich Friday night, hitting the $247 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

One of two Mega Millions jackpot tickets was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose, the lottery said. The other jackpot ticket was sold in Florida.

The numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions draw were: 9-22-26-41-44 and the Mega number 19.

The jackpot winners will split the nearly $500 million prize, each taking home $247 million before taxes.

The 7-Eleven's owner also will get a hefty bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

