‘It's Really Disgusting': Texas Mom Finds Worms in Baby's Formula

One Texas mother found something in her baby's formula that made her squirm.

While preparing to feed her 8-month-old son, Jessica Chavez spotted worms in the formula she had been giving him for weeks.

“I was scooping up some formula and then I noticed something black inside the powder,” she told KXAN. “So, I got it out, and it was moving. That’s when I noticed it was a worm.”

The specific formula was "Enfamil NueroPro Gentlease Infant formula — Brain Building Nutrition, Clinically Proven to Reduce Fussiness, Gas, Crying in 24 hours, 35.2 oz, Power Refill Box (Pack 4)." Chavez purchased it from Amazon on Feb. 25.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Upon spotting the worms, Chavez immediately contacted Enfamil and she was offered a refund. Reckitt/Mead Johnson, the maker of Enfamil, was also scheduled to take samples of the worm-filled formula on Tuesday as part of an investigation.

"At Reckitt/Mead Johnson we take these complaints very seriously," the company said in a statement. "We received the consumer complaint, have been in touch with the consumer directly, and are moving quickly to investigate the situation.”

Chavez said her son has been experiencing diarrhea, though it's unclear if that's a result of the formula. Still, she plans to have him tested for parasites.

“I just want it to be spread out to moms,” Chavez said. “It’s shocking…and…it’s really disgusting to know that there’s worms in there.”