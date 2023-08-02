A video showing a bear standing on its hind legs is causing skepticism as some claim the bear is actually a person in a bear suit.

The video was taken last month at the Hangzhou Zoo in China.

It shows a Malayan sun bear standing straight up for several seconds in a human-like stance. Flaps of skin can be seen on the back of the bear that looks like folds in a costume.

But Zoo Miami expert Ron Magill is adamant the bear is indeed real.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“When people see animals stand up, they kind of stand up but they don’t balance themselves that way. That bear was confidently straight up like a human being and that is very easy to confuse,” said Magill.

Magill says Zoo Miami has housed Malayan sun bears in the past. They have a unique ability to maintain their balance while standing on two legs.

“Sun bears especially have this unique ability to really stand straight up with their feet on the ground that looks exactly like a human being in a bear suite,” said Magill. “You have to understand that bears do that. Bears constantly stand up on their hind legs to look for things, smell things.”

When it comes to the flaps of skin on the back of the bear, Magill says it has to do with the short hair on Malayan sun bears.

“They’re found in warm climates, and because they have that short hair, you’ll see those flaps of skin. People are used to seeing grizzly bears and big black bears with much longer hair,” said Magill. “They also have those flaps of skin but because their hair is so long, you don’t notice it.”

The Hangzhou Zoo also confirmed the bear is authentic.