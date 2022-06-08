A 70,000 Pound Banana Display in a Chicago Suburb Just Broke a Guinness World Record

It's just another day in the western Chicago suburb of Westmont, except this morning there were 70,000 pounds of bananas and the World's Largest Fruit Display in the neighborhood.

Wednesday, Banana Bonanza, a great big Fresh Del Monte banana display outside the Jewel-Osco at 4 East Ogden Ave., broke the world record for largest fruit display and earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Residents and banana fans young and old came out to watch a Guinness representative verify the record.

The display, which took three days to construct, contains thousands of bananas -- more than 70,000 pounds worth -- fruit officials say.

The previous world record was set earlier this year in Louisiana.

At the event, bananas were be given away to customers, and any leftover bananas will be donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

According to a statement, bananas are Jewel-Osco’s top selling item: its produce departments stocks more than 140,000 pounds of bananas a day.