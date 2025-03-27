Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog will be at the University of Maryland!

The world's most famous frog will deliver the university's commencement address on Wednesday, May 21. The Muppet will share his words of wisdom with summer 2024, winter 2024 and spring 2025 graduates at the SECU Stadium.

The Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from the university in 1960. He made the first Kermit puppet out of one of his mother’s coats and a ping-pong ball cut in half.

UMD President Darryll Pines said in a press release that he's thrilled that graduates and their families will "experience the optimism and insight" of Kermit at "such a meaningful time in their lives."

“Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland."

UMD is not the only place that has a special connection to the famous puppet. The Muppets debuted right here on WRC-TV back in 1955.

“Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland," Kermit said in the press release. "I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”