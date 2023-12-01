It's a Wharf-y and wondrous time as Monterey's merriest stretch begins

What to Know Christmas on the Wharf at Old Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey

Dec. 1 through 23, 2023 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Carolers, a sparkling tree, the Brighten the Harbor Boat Parade on Dec. 3, and, nearby, Ice Skating on the Bay

COASTAL CONVIVIALITY... always boasts a bracing and briny approach, the sort of flair that gives any festive occasion a distinctly ocean-forward feel. And when this celebratory spirit meets the sparkliest season, you can count on some on-the-water happenings and a host of holiday-themed events just steps from the waves. That's what has come ashore at Old Fisherman's Wharf, a longtime go-to for December merrymaking. Christmas on the Wharf, the attraction's multi-day festivity, kicks off on Dec. 1, and continues through to Dec. 23, making each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday something especially special.

THOSE SPECIAL TIMES... include carolers in ye olde garb, a handsome tree, and the arrival of Santa Claus by boat. The Jolly Old Elf will cruise into the area on a Princess Monterey Whale Watching Boat on Dec. 2, then head over to his cheery Santa House (find it by the Crab House Restaurant) for a few photo-fun hours. If you'd like to sing some seasonal ditties, there will be community caroling every Sunday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and if you're there on Dec. 3, the first night of Caroling on the Wharf, you'll also behold the bright 'n twinkly Brighten the Harbor Boat Parade. Other charming activities are on the roster; check them out here.

MERRY MONTEREY: The history-filled hamlet always has several sparkly events throughout December, including a literal sparkly ongoing event: The illuminated opportunity to ooh/ahh over bioluminescent animals at Monterey Bay Aquarium, a place that is encouraging visitors to "Sea the Light" this season. For holiday meals, Christmas in the Adobes, and Ice Skating on the Bay, which is just a pop and scooch from Old Fisherman's Wharf, visit this site now.