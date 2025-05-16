When the dream of owning a home is becoming more far-fetched these days, two Inland Empire families are celebrating a priceless present from Habitat for Humanity Riverside and San Bernardino.

The nonprofit gifted the two manufactured homes to the families, including the Johnson family who needs special accommodations for the teenage daughters with disabilities.

Kennedy Johnson, one of the girls, said she’s happy to be doing something that a lot of people may take for granted.

“I’ve been able to wash my hands, which is something I've never done,” the 18-year-old said with a big smile on her face.

The new home is customized for Kennedy and her twin sister, Avery.

“Just the fact Habibta works with my family to make this home wheelchair-accessible for their needs was a blessing itself,” Kiana Douglas, the girls’ mother said.

Another chore the teens are delighted to do: Making their own meals.

“I made English muffins and sausage,” Avery said. “It was just so amazing that I was on the verge of tears.”

They also have plenty of room to move around and make TikTok videos with plenty of room for them to roam around, a far cry from the living room they shared at their previous rental home.

“They are now 18, so that’s very important for them to have their own space,” their mom said.

Natalie Lopez, a single mom of three, also moved into a new home, thanks to the nonprofit.

I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” Lopez said. “It’s literally a miracle for me and my kids.”

Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes for those in need, chooses families based on need, their level of hardship and ability to pay a mortgage.

The manufactured homes moved right to the properties.

“They were able to watch their homes being delivered to their land when that happened,” David Hahn with the nonprofit said. “That was exciting, too, because here’s my home coming down the street!”

The Johnson family said the new home is their prayer answered.

“This home is everything. It’s our family home. It’s going to be in our family forever,” Kennedy said.