It was all in the 2's. SoCal's newest millionaire wins big on scratch-off ticket

Christopher Lopez said he previously played some scratch-off games winning $200, then $2,000 and finally $2,000,000.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A Southern California man is the latest millionaire after winning $2 million on one of California’s Lottery Scratchers Game.

“All twos”, he said. “I saw one comma then another, and I said, ‘Oh my God!'"

Lopez told the California Lottery that it was a great feeling, but also frightening at the same time to win that much money.

The Instant Prize Crossword game was purchased at the 76 gas station on Ventura Boulelvard in Studio City. That business will get $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lopez said he’s extra-pleased he helped the California Lottery raise additional money for public schools.

“It’s good to know that the times I didn’t win, I was still helping kids,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

