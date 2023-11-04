breeders cup

‘It is the Super Bowl of horse racing.' Breeders' Cup returns to Santa Anita Park

Santa Anita Park hosts the annual Breeders' Cup for its 40th edition.

By Alexandra Romero

This year's Breeders' Cup will be the 11th championship hosted at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

The annual event showcases some of the fastest horses in the world.

“It is the Super Bowl of horse racing. It’s the world championships and it happens around the country,” said Carson Kressley, this year’s ambassador for the Breeders' Cup.

Across the two days, the Breeders' Cup World Championships awards a total of $31 million in prize money, signifying its importance in American horse racing.

This competition marks the end of the year's global racing season and serves as a farewell for many horses concluding their careers.

Coverage of the Breeders Cup' began Friday and runs through Saturday. Post time for the Breeders' Cup Classic is 3:40 p.m. It will be followed by the $1 million Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and the $2 million Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Those watching online can turn to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. 

