Is Your At-Home COVID Test Expired? Here's How to Check, and How Long The FDA Says Your Kit Should Last

For those experiencing COVID symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus, at-home COVID test kits are an easy way to detect negative or positive COVID cases. However, all at-home COVID tests, including the free ones sent out from the federal government by the United States Postal Service, are only good to use through a certain date.

According to the Food Drug Administration, at-home COVID tests have both a specific shelf-life, and a specific expiration date.

"The shelf-life is how long the test should perform as expected and is measured from the date the test was manufactured," the FDA says. "The expiration date listed on the box label for at-home COVID-19 tests is set at the end of the shelf-life, and is the date through which the test is expected to perform as accurately as when manufactured.

Typically, the FDA authorizes an at-home COVID shelf-life of about four to six months from the time the test was made, the agency says.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, once the test manufacturer has more "stability testing results," such as 12 or 18 months, the test manufacturer can contact the FDA to request that the agency authorize a longer shelf-life.

According to the FDA, stability testing is "where the manufacturer stores the tests for the time period of the proposed shelf-life (plus a little extra time to ensure the expiration date can be relied upon) and then evaluates its ability to perform accurately."

Then, after reviewing the results of the testing, the FDA can choose to extend the kit's expiration date.

Here's a look at all the at-home COVID tests the CDC says are approved by the FDA, and the shelf life of each kit.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test , 15 months

, 15 months BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test , 15 months

, 15 months CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test (alternate name is "on/go") , 12 months

, 12 months Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, 16 months

16 months BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test , 6 months

, 6 months Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test , 18 months

, 18 months Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use , 4 months

, 4 months Detect Covid-19 Test , 12 months

, 12 months Ellume COVID-19 Home Test , 12 months

, 12 months Genabio COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit , 18 months

, 18 months iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (alternate name is "Good to Know") , 12 months

, 12 months SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test , 13 months

, 13 months Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit , 18 months

, 18 months MaximBio ClearDetect COVID-19 Antigen Home Test , 8 months

, 8 months InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test , 12 months

, 12 months OHC COVID-19 Antigen Self Test , 8 months

, 8 months INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test , 12 months

, 12 months QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test , 12 months

, 12 months Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test 1 , 9 months

, 9 months CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test , 11 months

, 11 months Speedy Swab Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test , 6 months

, 6 months Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card, 6 months

According to the FDA, the expiration date of each varies, and should be listed on the box.

While the CDC asserts "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable," it admits negative results may not necessarily rule out infection, particularly in those who are symptomatic.

And, under revised guidance from the FDA, individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 may need to take as many as three at-home tests to ensure that they are not experiencing asymptomatic infections.

According to the CDC, tests do not need to be taken only by those experiencing symptoms. And while there is currently no requirement to test out of isolation after having COVID, Chicago's top doctor has warned that the new BA.5 omicron subvariant is making people test positive longer.

"So just a reminder if you catch COVID, regardless of your vaccination status, you need to stay home for five days," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a recent Facebook live update.

"If your symptoms are resolving, are gone by day five, you can leave your house, but you must continue to mask while around others for days six to 10. We're seeing some examples, especially with the BA.4 and [BA.5] of people testing positive for longer, occasionally testing negative and then positive again later."