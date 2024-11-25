Technology

Microsoft reports issues with Outlook and Teams: Here's what to know

Microsoft said it has deployed a fix that is working its way through the system

By NBC New York Staff

Some Microsoft users are reporting issues with Outlook and other Microsoft 365 programs on Monday morning, according to the website Downdetector.

User reports of Microsoft Outlook issues began around 8 a.m., according to the site.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Microsoft's 365 account posted on social media, "We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

What Microsoft services are impacted?

Microsoft Outlook and Teams are the two services impacted in Monday's Microsoft issues.

Just after 9 a.m., Microsoft said it started to deploy a fix, but did not give an estimated full restoration time.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 44 mins ago

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of Lululemon products across the country

Travel 1 hour ago

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. These tips can make it easier

"We’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment. While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state," the company posted on X.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Microsoft said the deployed fix had reached about 90% of the targeted computers as it continued to monitor the situation.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us