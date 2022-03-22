Southern California

Mountain Lion Tranquilized in Irvine Office Building After Running Across Busy Street

There was no tracking collar on the animal.

By Vikki Vargas and Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video captured by police shows a full-grown mountain lion hiding in the bushes on a busy street in Orange County before taking off running across the street Tuesday.

Irvine police shared the video, saying the mountain lion eventually ended up inside an office building.

The mountain lion was spotted near Odyssey and Irvine Center Drive before going into an office building at 40 Waterworks.

Once inside, officers were able to sedate the animal.

No one was injured, police said.

There was no tracking collar on the animal.

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaOrange CountyIrvinemountain lionMountain Lion Sighting
