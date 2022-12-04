Iran

Iran's Attorney General Signals That Morality Police Could Be ‘Abolished'

“The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying

By Mithil Aggarwal

People protest in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday.
AP Photo, File

Iran‘s Attorney General said Saturday that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” local media reported, amid ongoing nationwide protests.

“The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying at a religious event by the semi-official news agencies ISNA and ILNA, as well as by several other media outlets.

Montazeri, who is not responsible for overseeing the morality police in his role as attorney general, added that “the judiciary will continue to supervise social behaviors.”

It was unclear if he meant the morality police would be abolished for good or that they would return in some form.

