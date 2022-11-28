Authorities asked for help Monday in their investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a stray bullet as he played video games in his family's Pasadena home.

The bullet that killed Iran Moreno on Nov. 20, 2021 was fired from outside the home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Iran was in his bedroom playing video games at the time.

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide of Iran Moreno and seek the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle



pic.twitter.com/yD86qEwros — Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) November 28, 2022

In a news release Monday, police said a gray Ford Fusion stopped in a parking lot across from the boy's home, and the front passenger got out and fired two rounds. One bullet struck Iran.

The shooter's vehicle was described as a 2017-2020, four-door gray Ford Fusion. The gunman was described only as a male who wore a hoodie or long-sleeved shirt.

Police released security images of the vehicle and shooter.

"Sadly, our investigative leads have not led us to those responsible for this… murder," police said. "We are again asking for the public's help to bring those responsible to justice on behalf of young Iran Moreno. There is currently an $85,000 reward."

Iran's family members said he was a good student and close to his family. Iran was an eighth-grade student at Blair School.

Anyone with information about this case was urged to call Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez at 626-744-4517 or 626-744-4241; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was sitting in his room when the stray bullet went through the window and killed him, in an apparently random shooting. Lauren Coronado reports for Today in LA on Nov. 21, 2021.