Iowa Caucus Results Much Slower Than Expected, State Democratic Party ‘Quality Controlling’

Returns from the Iowa caucuses were much slower than expected on Monday night as the Iowa State Democratic Party said it was working on "quality controlling" results from the presidential caucuses, NBC News reported.

The party said it would release information about the results "as soon as it passes quality control," adding that it was taking additional steps "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are doing our quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate. People are still caucusing, we're working to report results soon," the party said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. ET, no results from the caucuses had been reported, a much slower process than had been expected. At roughly the same time in the 2016 caucuses, more than half the vote had been reported.