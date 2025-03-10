The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has advice for dealing with certain types of invasive species -- eat them.

Last month, the federal agency posted an article about "5 Invasive Species You Can Hunt, Catch, and Cook" as part of National Invasive Species Awareness Week.

"Some of the biggest ecological nightmares are critters that don’t belong here," USFWS' Erin Huggins wrote. "Invasive species outcompete native wildlife, destroy habitats, and mess up ecosystems. But rather than just complaining about them, let’s put them on the menu."

So what invasive animals does the USFWS suggest you put on your plate?

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Feral hogs or wild boar : Native to Europe and Asia, but invasive in Southeastern U.S., Texas, California, and beyond.

: Native to Europe and Asia, but invasive in Southeastern U.S., Texas, California, and beyond. Green Iguana : Native to Central and South America, but invasive in Florida and other warm states.

: Native to Central and South America, but invasive in Florida and other warm states. Invasive carp (Bighead, Black Carp, Grass Carp and Silver species): Native to East Asia, but invasive to Midwest and Southeast rivers and lakes.

Native to East Asia, but invasive to Midwest and Southeast rivers and lakes. Northern Snakehead : Native to East Asia, but invasive to Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. waterways.

: Native to East Asia, but invasive to Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. waterways. Nutria: Native to South America, but invasive to Gulf Coast, Atlantic Coast, Pacific Northwest.

You might be asking yourself what some of these creatures are? And, how might they taste?

Hogs and boar can be " a full-blown ecological disaster," the USFWS says. "Rooting, trampling, and devouring everything in their path, these piggies are tearing up farmland, forests, and wetlands across the country."

However, they are "some of the best-tasting invasive meat you can get," the USFWS says. "Leaner and richer in flavor than store-bought pork, wild boar works in everything from smoked barbecue to hearty chili. Grind it for burgers, braise it for tacos, or go full gourmet with wild boar ragu over pasta."

Iguana are cold-blooded and can destabilize seawalls, the USFW says. "Their meat is often called 'chicken of the trees' for its mild flavor," the USFWS says.

The carp species are high-jumping and can outcompete native fish, the USFWS says. "Here’s the good news, they’re surprisingly tasty. Try them grilled, blackened, or turned into crispy fish cakes."

Northern Snakehead (the most common animal you might find in our area) is a "sharp-toothed facultative air breather" that ca live for several days out of water, the USFWS says. "It has the ability to wiggle its way to other freshwater habitats."

The Northern Snakehead has white, and flaky meat that goes great in fish tacos or just grilled or fried, the USFWS says.

Nutria are "oversized, wetland-loving rodents were brought to the U.S. for the fur trade and now they’re devouring marshlands," the USFW says. What does it taste like? "Their meat is lean, mild, and tastes like rabbit."

Bon Appétit?