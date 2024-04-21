Intruder breaks into Mayor Karen Bass' Windsor Square home

An intruder broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Sunday morning while she was in the residence, according to her office.

The intrusion happened at about 6:40 a.m. at the Getty House, the official residence of the Los Angeles mayor. According to Zach Seidl, Deputy Mayor of Communications, the intruder broke in through a window.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe,” Seidl’s statement said. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

The Los Angeles Police Department later specified the intruder broke in through a glass door and was able to make entry into the home. LAPD said officers immediately responded to the house's alarm and as first responders opened the door, they encountered the man standing there.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed several police vehicles and officers outside the mayor’s home around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The name of the person who was arrested in connection with the break-in was not immediately disclosed.

"So right now, that's part of an ongoing investigation that's being conducted by Robbery-Homicide division," said LAPD Lt. James Mylonakis. "So we're just inside, we're taking photographs, collecting any physical evidence."

"As an Angeleno, I'm very concerned, obviously," Lt. Mylonakis continued. "It's just the mayor of the city and we're concerned for any resident that has somebody just come into their home. So, we treat this very seriously."