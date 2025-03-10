air travel

International flight forced to return to Chicago after 8 of 12 bathrooms clogged

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An international flight out of Chicago was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport after several bathrooms on the plane became "unserviceable" mid-flight and an investigation later revealed the reason why.

According to Air India, Flight AI126 from Chicago to Delhi Wednesday was diverted "back to its origin" an hour and 45 minutes into the flight after eight of the 12 lavatories on the plane became "unserviceable, causing discomfort to all on board."

The airline said an investigation later revealed a number of items, including clothing, were flushed down a toilet and had become "stuck in the plumbing."

“We would like to confirm that as part of our investigation into the incident, our teams found polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down and stuck in the plumbing. This led the lavatories to become unserviceable," a spokesperson for Air India told NBC Chicago.

The incident was discovered while the plane was flying over the Atlantic, but because of restrictions on night operations at many European airports, the plane ultimately returned to Chicago.

"The decision to divert was taken entirely in the interest of passenger comfort and safety," the statement read.

The spokesperson said all passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and alternative flight operations following the diversion.

"We fully empathize with passengers who faced discomfort and whose travel plans have been affected by the flight’s diversion," the airline said.

The airline said it has previously found items like blankets, diapers and other waste flushed toilets on flights.

"We take this opportunity to urge passengers to use lavatories only for the purposes that they are meant for," the spokesperson said.

air travel
