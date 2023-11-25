Inland Empire teen's teddy bear drive returns to spread holiday cheer to pediatric patients

An Inland Empire teenager who once spent the holidays hospitalized is trying to spread cheer to pediatric patients with the return of his teddy bear drive.

Caden Henderson is collecting plushies of the beloved animal to distribute to children at the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

He recalls staying in the hospital during the most wonderful time of the year and knowing full well how tough that experience can be. Henderson was 11 years old when he was hospitalized for several days for a stomach issue in 2016. Although he had family visiting him often, he said he still felt scared and lonely staying in the hospital. What helped him dramatically was a gift from his mother – a teddy bear.

“I was desperate for things to make him comfortable and happy, and it just became this catalyst for conversation,” Jill Henderson said. “Doctors would come in and say, ‘What's the bear's name? Oh, does the bear want to get his blood drawn?’”

That was the inspiration for Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids drive. With his campaign, he collects new teddy bears to be delivered to children at the Loma Linda hospital before Christmas. Since the inception of his drive, the teenager says he’s gifted more than 1,000 plushies to children.

"You know, everyone likes holding them,” Caden said. “They give you comfort. It was a good thing to give to kids during tough times.”

During the pandemic, Caden wasn't able to collect bears so instead, he raised money for iPads so patients could have something to entertain themselves with during their hospital stay. The teddy bear drive is back now, however.

"We are so excited. We started reaching out to local businesses because the iPads are special, but the bears are really so cool because each kid gets one,” Jill said.

There are four donation drop-off spots for the teddy bear drive, including: