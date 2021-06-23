Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto 295 in DC; 6 Hurt

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto DC-295 in Northeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday, leaving at least six people injured and trapping a truck that leaked gallons of diesel fuel into drains, officials say.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries and two others were evaluated, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chopper4 footage shows the bridge on top of three lanes of the roadway. Fencing hangs over three lanes of traffic in the opposite direction.

Debris including slabs of concrete and metal fencing were seen piled over the wheel of a vehicle at one end of the bridge, which appeared to have completely detached from a staircase and platform.

At least two vehicles appear to be under the fallen bridge, below a large sign for the Benning Road exit.

A truck carrying 500 gallons of diesel was partially trapped under the bridge and began leaking fuel.

About 25 gallons of fuel spilled into nearby drains, and a hazardous materials team has put down material to absorb more diesel and mitigate the risk to waterways, a D.C. Department of Energy & Environment spokesperson said.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

Another vehicle was struck by debris, DC Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters checked for cars underneath the collapsed bridge and initially reported no one was trapped. DC Fire and EMS first reported three minor injuries.

The bridge that collapsed over DC-295 connected Polk Street NE to the western side of Kenilworth Avenue NW near Douglas Street NE.

The collapse brought traffic to a halt on the freeway, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

Traffic backups were reported on DC-295 after the collapse, stretching about 3 miles northbound and 1.5 miles southbound.

Northbound traffic is diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and southbound traffic is diverted to Eastern Avenue, MATOC said.

Information wasn’t immediately released on what may have prompted the collapse or whether anyone was walking on the bridge at the time.

Editor's Note: The collapse occurred on DC-295, north of Interstate 295.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news.